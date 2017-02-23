Video: ‘Queer Dance Freakout’ Outside the Governor’s Mansion

The crowd danced hard and carried signs reading "Trans rights are human rights," "Feminism for now, feminism forever" and "I don't care about your front; I got your back."

About 200 people gathered outside the Governor’s mansion in Austin Thursday night for a “queer dance freakout” to protest what they called transphobic and homophobic legislation, including Senate Bill 6 — the so-called bathroom bill.

The crowd danced hard and carried signs reading “Trans rights are human rights,” “Feminism for now, feminism forever” and “I don’t care about your front; I got your back.” One demonstrator held high a rainbow version of the Texas flag. “This flag represents that in Texas everyone from all walks of life should be welcome, and these bills want to get in the way of that,” he told the Observer.