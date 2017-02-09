Dan Patrick’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ is State-Sponsored Bullying, and Trans Texans Are Fighting Back

Transgender Texans already face violence and discrimination, and the ‘bathroom bill’ would only increase the threat.

John Wright

Most of us would probably agree that it’s not a good idea for the principal to arm schoolyard bullies. We want authority figures to limit a bully’s capacity for harm, not encourage or abet it. But inciting violence is exactly what our representatives in Austin — particularly Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick — are doing by pushing Senate Bill 6, the so-called Texas Privacy Act.

SB 6 sets out four provisions. First, it bans enforcement of trans-inclusive nondiscrimination policies, requiring employees and visitors in government buildings to access gender-segregated spaces according to their birth certificates. Second, it requires the same birth certificate rule at all public schools. Any entity that doesn’t enact such a policy encounters the third provision, a noncompliance fine of up to $10,500 per day. Lastly, the bill enhances penalties for certain crimes committed in gender-segregated spaces.

Patrick and other SB 6 supporters say the bill in no way targets transgender Texans. And that is where their true maliciousness shows. This legislation is no different than pinning pink triangles on certain kids on the playground, then giving the schoolyard bully a baseball bat with a pink triangle on it and saying, “Have fun playing baseball (wink wink, nudge nudge).”