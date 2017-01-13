The NCAA moved last year’s Final Four from North Carolina after a similar law passed there. Patrick accused the NCAA of “extortion.”

This post has been updated with comment from a City of San Antonio spokesperson.

San Antonio stands to lose up to $243 million if the NCAA moves the 2018 men’s basketball Final Four in response to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s anti-transgender “bathroom bill,” according to a study commissioned by the city.

The study was conducted by Steven Nivin, chief economist at SABER Research Institute, who called the Final Four — set for March 31 through April 2, 2018, at the Alamodome — “a massive event.”