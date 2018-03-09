Culture
‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ Is a Thoughtful Ode to Anti-Fascism
‘Lean on Pete’ Sheds Light on Youth Homelessness, but Not Its Main Character
Featured at SXSW this week, the film magnificently portrays the problems faced by homeless youth — but fails to develop its protagonist in a compelling way.
As attendees of this week's SXSW festival rush from one sold-out event to the next, they'll likely walk right past some of Austin's approximately 2,000 ho
Boom and Bust in Big Spring
"The Kings of Big Spring" conveys the difficulties and deprivations stared down by the Depression era's 99 percent.
Profundity alert: when a book's subtitle contains the word "American," never mind the phrase "American Dream," you know you're dealing with an autho
In ‘The Atomic Cafe,’ U.S. Cold War Propaganda Comes Out of the Bunkers for the Trump Era
Screening at SXSW on Saturday, the film's Cold War-era footage never feels distant — perhaps because both careless stewardship of the bomb and surreal official propaganda seem to be making a comeback.
When Jayne Loader was a child growing up in 1950s and '60s Fort Worth, she lived across the street from E.O. "Soapy" Gillam, the "bomb shelter king of N
‘The Most Dangerous Man in America’ is a Pleasant Flashback to One of the Wildest Stories of the ’60s
In this deeply reported new book, two Texas authors interrogate the deeper meaning of Timothy Leary, Richard Nixon and LSD.
I was born in 1967. The 1960s, for me and most people my age and younger, are almost purely an abstraction. I've familiarized myself with more than a few face
Loon Star State: Dreamers
To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.
Eye on Texas: Gentrification in East Austin
I started a community photo project called ATXSquared to document gentrification in East Austin. In this shot, R.L. waits for his ride to weekly dialysis in fro
Climate Change, Mexican Folk Healing and Fantastical Beasts Collide in South Texas Painter’s Austin Show
Ricardo Vicente Jose Ruiz’s eerie black-and-white paintings draw on his South Texas roots and his fear of global warming.
Let the Concrete Pour: ‘Power Moves’ Tracks Houston’s Bleak Transportation History
Kyle Shelton’s even-handed new history never lets the reader forget that one person’s infrastructure disappointment is another person’s happiness.
Jensen Drive, on the east side of downtown Houston, is an unlikely spot to begin a narrative. This bleak stretch of pavement crosses over a sunken Interstate 10
In ‘The Line Becomes a River,’ Plumbing the Depths of the Border War’s Human Toll
Francisco Cantú’s confessions mimic the desert landscape he patrols: haunting but elegant, with glimmers of humor for reprieve.
It's Christmas Eve, and Francisco Cantú and his mother are drinking eggnog with brandy around a miniature tree. Mom, a retired National Park Service ranger,