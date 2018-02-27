Environment
Meet the Oil-Friendly Federal Panel that Could Give Drillers a Sweetheart Deal
The Panhandle Drought, Fueled Partly by Climate Change, Foretells Other Environmental Risks
As the Panhandle gets drier, more water will be pumped from aquifers and wildfire danger will increase, experts say.
On day No. 126, the streak finally ended. From October 13 to February 16, Amarillo didn't see a single drop of measurable rainfall — a record rainless streak.
Oil and Gas Lobbyist Claims Texas Drone Law Meant to Deter ‘Bad Journalists’
A recording of a prominent Texas energy lobbyist’s recent speech to insiders provides an unvarnished look at what Big Oil considers its biggest accomplishments from the 2017 legislative session.
When Texas lawmakers passed a bill last year banning drones from flying near animal feedlots and oil and gas facilities, proponents said it was needed to protect private property.
الدفع في محطة الوقود
أكبر من أن يتم تغريمه، وأصغر من أن يُقاوِم. تستهدف وكالة البيئة في تكساس أصحاب الاعمال الصغيرة
Reporter’s Notebook: How I Got the Story
In the spring of 2016, a mutual friend introduced me to a former Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) employee. The ex-staffer had recently quit the agency.
Too Big To Fine, Too Small To Fight Back
Too Big To Fine, Too Small To Fight Back Texas' environmental agency targets small business owners for minor recordkeeping violations, while letting the corporate polluters off the hook.
Texan Kathleen Hartnett White Too Extreme for Trump Administration
Senate Democrats vowed to give the Trump administration a fight over her nomination.
After a long and contentious U.S. Senate confirmation process, Kathleen Hartnett White has been kicked to the curb. White, it appears, has proven too extreme even for the Trump administration.
2017 Was Texas’ Second-Warmest Year on Record
The average temperature in Texas last year was 2.8 degrees Fahrenheit above average.
At least the summer wasn't too brutal. Other than a merely somewhat-above-average summer, 2017 proved to be another record-breaking year of weather extremes in Texas.
Almost 25,000 Texans Are Drinking Tap Water With High Levels of Radium
A new report finds that 38 utilities in Texas are supplying water with radium levels above the legal limit.
Water in the small Central Texas town of Brady has the highest radium levels in the state — almost double the legal limit set by the EPA, according to a new report.
Citizen Group Promises to Be ‘Thorn in the Side’ of New East Texas Factory Farm
Big chicken gets bigger in East Texas.
One of the world's poultry heavyweights is expanding in East Texas, and rural landowners concerned about the stench and pollution have a message for the company: We're watching you.