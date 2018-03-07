Politics
Inconsistent Showing in Democratic Primary Raises Questions for Beto O’Rourke
Mixed Results for Berniecrats in Texas
It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.
An Anti-Incumbent Mood for Democrats
Five House Democrats were either beat or forced into runoffs Tuesday.
Meet Mary Street Wilson, Underdog of the 2018 Texas Primaries
In a surprising turn of events, the candidate that raised the least amount of money and had the lower profile won the most votes in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 21.
2018 Texas Primaries Live Coverage
What We’re Watching: Primaries 2018
A ‘Blue Wave’ Without Much Green
Texas Democrats may miss out on a progressive movement sweeping the country if they don’t find money to fuel their campaigns.
‘Guerrilla Warfare’: A Long-Shot Campaign to Unseat Brownsville’s 17-term State Rep
René Oliveira faces two challengers in the Democratic primary this year. One is counting on poor people, an anti-corruption message and 20-hour days to see him through.
God and Guns: Courting the Christian Fringe in the Texas GOP Primaries
As Texans become less conservative and more religiously diverse, chasing far-right Christian voters may become a liability for Republicans.
Greg Abbott’s Weird Primary Gamble
The governor tried love and botched it, so now he’s trying the politics of fear.
