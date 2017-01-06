Who Benefits from Dan Patrick’s Potty Politics? (Hint: Dan Patrick)

The ‘bathroom bill’ is a flash-bang grenade meant to divert attention from the state’s real problems.

Jen Reel

Set aside, for a moment, all substantive considerations about the coming legislative potty wars, whose first shot was fired Thursday by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick at a Capitol press conference, and it’s still impossible to approach the subject with anything but a sense of profound resignation.

It’s not impossible the bill will pass: Perhaps there is a yet-unseen groundswell of panic about transgender people that will materialize and force the hand of the Legislature. But there’s a lot of powerful interests opposed to it, so it’s more likely that the bill stumbles out of the Senate and dies weeks or months later in the House, having sucked an enormous amount of oxygen out of a very time-constrained legislative process and redirected a huge amount of public attention from an uncountable number of pressing issues.



Everything that is about to happen is the modern Texas Legislature in a nutshell. Lawmakers have fewer than five months, every other year, to run a government that serves nearly 28 million people and has complex, long-term problems. And most of the work happens in the last two or three months. Every session a lot of noise is generated about a contentious topic that represents a split between political factions at the Capitol, and it has the effect of shunting everything else to the side.

The thrown flash-bang grenade is Patrick’s go-to move. In 2015 he lobbed a lot of controversial bills into committees, forced his opponents to spend time fighting them, and then let them die in the process, including the Senate’s sanctuary cities and anti-Texas DREAM Act bills.



Take his pithy introduction to his bathroom bill on Thursday afternoon. “First of all, thank you all for coming,” he started. “Martin Luther King said, our lives begin to end the day we become silent on things that matter. This session, the Texas Privacy Act is unquestionably one of the things that matter.”



There’s more than a hint of doth protest too much in that statement, yet I don’t doubt that Patrick believes in the necessity of this bill. Watch footage of Patrick talking about transgender people, and it’s clear how much they bother him. But the MLK quote is tipping his hand. He’s trying to provoke. He’s very good at it — his political training is as a radio talk show host. He likes using MLK quotes. He used one at his inauguration, in the service of school choice.