Live Blog: Texas Midterm Elections 2018

We're updating readers all Election Day with analysis, results and on-the-ground coverage from reporters throughout Texas.

12 a.m., What We’re Watching on Election Day

—Justin Miller

To start with, the race that has defined the midterms in Texas: Beto O’Rourke vs. Ted Cruz. I’ll be reporting in El Paso today, and from O’Rourke’s watch party tonight.

There, we’ll see just how well a Democratic statewide candidate can do amid a favorable political climate, with unlimited cash, a huge investment in GOTV and all the intangibles that a really charismatic candidate like O’Rourke brings. We should have a pretty clear idea of how that and other races are playing out when most early voting returns are posted at 7 p.m. (here, in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso, early returns will post at 8 p.m. CST.)

The other big question: how much of a suburban swing Democrats will see outside a presidential election. Their strategy both nationally and in Texas has hinged on flipping GOP-held districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

That calculus is the animating force behind several competitive congressional races in Texas — particularly in suburban Houston and Dallas — that national Democrats are banking on in order to win control of the House. The gamble is that Trump’s extremism coupled with well-financed challengers will prompt hordes of white moderate Republicans to cast a protest vote against incumbents. Polling suggests the most competitive congressional races will likely be in the 7th Congressional District, CD-22, CD-23 and CD-32. See our Races to Watch series for more highlights.

The stakes are incredibly high for both parties in Texas.

A similar dynamic is at play in state legislative races, where Democrats are trying to flip several House and a handful of Senate seats — predominantly in suburban Dallas and Fort Worth. Beto has made the Metroplex a focal point of his campaign. Will Betomania create coattails there?

One last thing we’re keeping an eye on: will there be a substantial spike in Latino turnout in Texas? O’Rourke has made a concerted effort to turn out Latinos along the border and in Houston and San Antonio, among other cities. He’ll need a big uptick to stand a chance statewide. A big boost could also give an advantage to Gina Ortiz Jones, who’s challenging Republican Will Hurd in the 23rd Congressional District, a border seat that is 70 percent Latino and has long seen abysmal turnout rates.

The stakes are incredibly high for both parties in Texas. Democrats and their energized base have come alive in the Trump era and they’ve set their expectations high. Everyone’s heart is invested into yet another quixotic statewide bid and a blowout would be demoralizing. On top of that, they have invested a lot of money and energy into some down-ballot races that have been uphill climbs from the start. They need a good showing there.

“This is Trumpland. You’re almost shunned if you don’t vote Republican.” https://t.co/XOmmDiVeOk pic.twitter.com/ZNv2x3nqPJ — Justin Miller (@by_jmiller) October 31, 2018

Republicans, on the other hand, need to prove that Texas is still Texas. The bet has always been that this is the biggest, reddest state in the land, and that voters like it that way. But if Beto makes it close — or, gulp, even wins — and if they aren’t able to protect key GOP incumbents from getting ousted, that could signal the beginning of the end of the Republican Party as we know it. Texas will be open season in future election cycles. If they win big, maybe Democrats, they hope, will finally get it through their heads that they cannot California Texas.