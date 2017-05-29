Lawmakers: Texas Republican Called ICE on SB 4 Protesters, Threatened to Shoot Colleague

A call for comment to the Capitol office of Rinaldi was not immediately returned. Rinaldi told the Texas Tribune he called immigration authorities, but said that he was threatened by Nevárez.

Rinaldi told Representative Ramon Romero Jr. on the House floor that the hundreds of protesters who were chanting in the gallery were a “disgrace,” Romero told the Observer.

“Fuck them, I called ICE,” Rinaldi said, according to Romero.

Romero said that prompted Representative Cesar Blanco to tell Rinaldi that Italian immigrants “are just like us,” and Rinaldi responded, “Yeah, but we love our country.”

“He saw a bunch of people who look Latino, and he assumed they’re undocumented,” Romero told the Observer. “So how can he say SB 4 won’t lead to racial profiling?”

The comments nearly sparked a fight among the three lawmakers before their colleagues broke it up, Romero said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this on the House floor,” Romero said.

The dispute came as Blanco and Romero were proudly discussing the hundreds of protesters who filled the gallery with banners and chants and were ultimately kicked out, Romero said. House rules prohibit any show of support or opposition from the gallery. Watch video of the entire protest below:



The Monday protest, attended by more than 1,000 immigrant rights supporters, coincided with sine die, the Texas Legislature’s final day at work (barring a special session to take up a bathroom bill).

The dispute is the latest in several contentious moments around Senate Bill 4, the anti-’sanctuary cities’ law that critics say will encourage racial profiling and tear immigrant families apart.

The law, which goes into effect September 1, will allow police to ask people who’ve been detained — not just arrested — about their immigration status. It also threatens to jail law enforcement officials who limit cooperation with federal immigration agents. The law has already prompted at least three Texas cities to take legal action against the state.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, around 50 protesters met in front of the governor’s mansion near the Capitol in Austin for a musically themed protest of Senate Bill 4. The crowd blared mariachi music through a megaphone for about an hour, holding signs that read “no bedtime for bigots,” “goodnight SB 4” and “you’ve disturbed our peace, so we’re disturbing yours.”

Keep up with the ongoing protests at the Capitol below:

Digital Editor Kolten Parker contributed to this report.