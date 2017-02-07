Myth-Busting Immigration Detainers: They’re Optional, Costly and Rarely Lead to Deportation

In 2015, federal authorities never followed up on 62 percent of immigration detainers issued to local jails. Overall, only 15 percent of detainers led to deportations.

Illustration via Patrick Michels/VoteForSally.com

As Texas Republicans fast-track Senate Bill 4, the so-called sanctuary cities ban, immigration detainers have become a key issue in the debate. Detainers are at the heart of the showdown between Governor Greg Abbott and Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, whose announcement that her office will limit cooperation with the requests made national headlines last month. And while ‘sanctuary city’ is a poorly defined term, compliance with detainers is the crux of most definitions. Currently, more than 300 local law enforcement agencies in the U.S. have vowed to limit cooperation with immigration detainers, arguably making them ‘sanctuaries.’

The Trump administration has sanctuary cities in its crosshairs as well. The administration could ratchet up the use and enforcement of immigration detainers as a tool to increase deportations, setting the stage for a nationwide battle over immigration.

What is an immigration detainer?