Abbott Threatens to ‘Remove’ Travis County Sheriff if She Does Not Fully Cooperate with ICE

Critics say the governor has no legal standing to remove an elected official from office over a policy disagreement.

Illustration via Patrick Michaels/VoteForSally.com

Governor Greg Abbott threatened to “remove” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez from office and cut funding for the agency on Wednesday in response to a policy she’s planning to enact that would limit the local jail’s cooperation with federal immigration officials.

“We are working on laws that will ban sanctuary cities, remove from office any officeholder who promotes sanctuary cities and pose criminal penalties as well as financial penalties,” Abbott said during a live Fox News interview. “… if [Hernandez] doesn’t [cooperate], we will remove her from office.”

It is not immediately clear how Abbott would remove an elected official. A high-profile proposal — Senate Bill 4, touted by the state’s conservative leaders — moves to ban so-called sanctuary cities and slash funding for agencies that do not comply with federal immigration detainers, but does not currently include an instrument to remove an officeholder.