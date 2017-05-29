3 A.M. ‘Sanctuary’ Protest at Governor Abbott’s Mansion Blares Mariachi Music

Event organizer Jen Ramos, vice president of the Austin Young Democrats, said that she considered moving the protest to Abbott’s private home, elsewhere in Austin, but decided against it. Shouting mariachi songs in a residential neighborhood was more likely to attract cops than doing so in a public place, she said, and because some of the protesters are undocumented, that wasn’t a risk Ramos was willing to take.

The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, will allow police to ask people who’ve been detained — not just arrested — to prove citizenship, and also threatens to jail law enforcement officials who limit cooperation with federal immigration agents. Opponents have already began filing lawsuits against the law in the hopes of blocking its implementation.

The mariachi protest comes hours before hundreds are expected to flood the Capitol on Monday to protest the law, which critics say is discriminatory to immigrants and will erode trust between law enforcement and the communities they police.

Check back with the Observer for more coverage of the Monday protest. A livestream of the protest will be published on the Observer’s Facebook and reporter Gus Bova will be tweeting.