Photos: SB 4 Protesters Flood Capitol to Jump-Start ‘Summer of Resistance’

From an overnight mariachi-themed protest at the governor’s mansion to more than 1,000 protesters flooding the Capitol, here’s what the Observer saw at the start of the “summer of resistance.”

by @sgdegrave
Tue, May 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm CST
Sam DeGrave
A protester raises a sign saying "I'm here to stay" in the main rotunda of the Texas Capitol.
Sam DeGrave
Hundreds of protesters make their way out of the Capitol to a rally outside.
Sam DeGrave
Several girls shout anti-SB 4 chants outside of the House Gallery, where only moments before State Troopers booted hundreds of protesters.
Sam DeGrave
A child sits atop a man's shoulders so he can see what's happening at the center of the protest in the Capitol rotunda.
Sam DeGrave
State Representative Ramon Romero, D-Fort Worth, speaks at the center of the SB 4 protest in the Capitol rotunda.
Sam DeGrave
Two protesters watch a band perform on the south lawn of the Capitol.
Sam DeGrave
A man wearing a cutout of President Donal Trump's face dances at the SB 4 protest outside of the Capitol.
Sam DeGrave
A man wears Mexico's flag as a cape as he walks to join hundreds of people marching around the Capitol.
Sam DeGrave
A man carries a banner depicting a Monarch butterfly, a symbol of the beauty of immigrants (even those in nature).
Sam DeGrave
A 16-year-old girl dances at an anti-SB 4 rally on the south steps of the Capitol.
Sam DeGrave
This guitar didn't get much use at the 3 a.m. mariachi-themed protest outside of the governor's mansion. The rest of the band never showed up.
Sam DeGrave
A man draws a sign in preparation for a 3 a.m. protest outside the governor's mansion.
Sam DeGrave
A young protester sits on a curb in front of the governor's mansion shortly before 4 a.m.
Sam DeGrave
At 3 a.m. Sunday, around 50 protesters gathered at the governor’s mansion for a musically themed protest of Senate Bill 4.
Sam DeGrave
Event organizer Jen Ramos, vice president of the Austin Young Democrats, reads the names of all the state representatives who voted for SB 4.
Sam DeGrave
Protesters raise their fists for a group picture before calling it quits just after 4 a.m.

When Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law, opponents of the anti-immigrant “show your papers” legislation answered with a promise. Two days after the governor signed the bill — on a Sunday night over Facebook Live — lawmakers and activists gathered on the South Steps of the Capitol to warn Abbott that he was in for a “summer of resistance.” If Memorial Day weekend was any indication, protesters are going to make good on their word.

At 3 a.m. Sunday morning, about 50 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion for a “traditional mariachi serenade” in protest of SB 4. Picture the boombox scene from Say Anything, but with a bullhorn blaring “Rata de dos patas” (two-legged rat) instead of Peter Gabriel.

On Monday, the final day of the 85th Texas Legislature, more than 1,000 human rights advocates filled the Texas Capitol in a massive show of opposition to SB 4. State troopers removed the protesters from the House Gallery, but not before tea party Representative Matt Rinaldi said he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in an attempt to silence dissent. “Fuck them, I called ICE,” he allegedly told a peer, prompting an altercation on the House floor.

Sam DeGrave is a legislative fellow based out of Austin. Before moving to Texas, he worked as a reporter in Juneau, Alaska.

