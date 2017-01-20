Texas GOP Still Trying to Chip Away at Gay Marriage Ruling

Proposals in the Legislature and a case taken by the Texas Supreme Court attempt to turn back some of the federal law allowing gay marriage.

courtesy Ted Eytan via Flickr

Eighteen months after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, Texas Republicans are still trying to chip away at the landmark decision.

Senate Bill 522, filed Thursday by state Senators Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, and Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, would allow county clerks to opt out of issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples if it would violate their “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

And on Friday, in response to pressure from GOP state leaders, the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court agreed to take up a lawsuit challenging same-sex benefits for Houston city workers.