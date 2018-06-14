Live Updates: 2018 Texas Republican Convention

Most recent updates at top.

Welcome to the 2018 Texas Republican Party Convention, a spectacle that party officials claim to be “the largest political gathering in the free world” (and, trivia alert, second only to the Chinese Communist Party convention). As many as 10,000 GOP activists are expected to descend on the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio Thursday to hash out the business of the most influential Republican state party in the country.

The Observer is here at the convention for the next few days, following along as party delegates determine the Texas GOP’s platform and stake out the party’s legislative priorities, all setting the tone for the November midterm elections and the 2019 legislative session.

Apart from the matters of firming up the GOP’s scripture, electing party leadership and conducting other formal business, many of the party’s esteemed elected officials — from Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and state Representative Jonathan Stickland — will speak on Friday and Saturday and are sure to fire up the audience with some responsible and sober political dialogue.

The convention is like summer camp for the GOP’s most diehard conservative activists, many of whom are eager to double down on the most reactionary impulses of the Texas Republican Party, like the decision to censure House Speaker Joe Straus in January. With that, conservatives got a taste of blood and pushed to censure other Republican electeds deemed in anyway out of step with party orthodoxy, including Straus lieutenant Byron Cook, U.S. Senator John Cornyn and a trio of GOP congressmen. Those efforts were swatted down by the platform committee Wednesday but could come up again on the convention floor.

We’ll also find out whether there’s the will (and a way) for the platform and legislative priorities to become even more radical than what was set out at the last convention in 2016, which included calls for the outright abolition of abortion, constitutional carry and the prioritization of border security funding “through whatever means necessary.”

We’ll also be keeping our eyes open for whether some unforeseen issue will emerge out of the party’s id and become the dominant political touchstone of the moment, much like Patrick’s anti-trans bathroom fearmongering in 2016. Will it center on the means and methods of opposing abortion? Immigration? A backlash to Governor Greg Abbott’s gun safety proposal?

Buckle in and join us as we follow along. Follow @by_jmiller and @michelleraji for tweets. —Justin Miller

