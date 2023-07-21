Poem: The Pantoum

A seed slowly fractures the soil as it ascends

We are descended on the ground before an angel appears

With no trumpets or ember shouting from the ground he whispers

Freedom was the only thing we understood for it was once engraved in our bones

With his lips he sings the emancipation

Freedom was the only thing we understood as it became engraved on our bones

With his voice he broke the shackles of our descendant

And we dropped our hoe and weaved baskets

And we start to rise to the kingdoms of heaven

With the trumpets and embers screaming, he whispers

Our seed slowly fractures the soil as it ascends