Poem: The Pantoum
The winning poem in the “What Juneteenth Means (To Me)” contest organized by Cyrus Cassells, 2021-22 Texas poet laureate.
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2023 issue.
A seed slowly fractures the soil as it ascends
We are descended on the ground before an angel appears
With no trumpets or ember shouting from the ground he whispers
Freedom was the only thing we understood for it was once engraved in our bones
We are descended on ground as the angel appears
With his lips he sings the emancipation
Freedom was the only thing we understood as it became engraved on our bones
With his voice he broke the shackles of our descendant
With his lips he sings the emancipation
And we dropped our hoe and weaved baskets
With his voice he broke the shackles of our descendant
And we start to rise to the kingdoms of heaven
We dropped our hoe and weaved baskets
With the trumpets and embers screaming, he whispers
And we start to rise to the kingdoms of heaven
Our seed slowly fractures the soil as it ascends
