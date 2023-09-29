Poem: West Texas Sage

Heading into the desert sun,

I tail an enthusiastic storm.

Tires zing on sizzling pavement,

slash through puddles

on the rain-darkened highway,

Like a guardian flanking the road

to El Paso, a muscular mountain

heaves up, sable master of the horizon,

his head silvered by rayed spotlights

streaming through cracked charcoal clouds

like lake water breaching a dam.

I stop to relish the sudden chill,

feel retreating thunder rumbling

my bones, hear breezes sliding over

damp sand, greedy for its moisture.

I sniff the air like an elegant lady

shopping for perfume, as pungent

desert sage, rain-released, drifts

like piñon smoke, like incense, sends

shivers drug-like through my skin.

I gulp the rare essence, reluctant to leave,

store expansive breaths in my lungs

like treasure. The fragrant air scolds,

reminds me gently I’ve been gone

too long—far too long.