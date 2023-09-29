Poem: West Texas Sage
Heading into the desert sun,
I tail an enthusiastic storm.
Tires zing on sizzling pavement,
slash through puddles
on the rain-darkened highway,
Like a guardian flanking the road
to El Paso, a muscular mountain
heaves up, sable master of the horizon,
his head silvered by rayed spotlights
streaming through cracked charcoal clouds
like lake water breaching a dam.
I stop to relish the sudden chill,
feel retreating thunder rumbling
my bones, hear breezes sliding over
damp sand, greedy for its moisture.
I sniff the air like an elegant lady
shopping for perfume, as pungent
desert sage, rain-released, drifts
like piñon smoke, like incense, sends
shivers drug-like through my skin.
I gulp the rare essence, reluctant to leave,
store expansive breaths in my lungs
like treasure. The fragrant air scolds,
reminds me gently I’ve been gone
too long—far too long.
