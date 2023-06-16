Poem: A Prayer to Georgia O’Keeffe
I want to live in the negative space of your landscapes
A version of this story ran in the May / June 2023 issue.
I want to live
in the negative space
of your landscapes, recede into
shadows on the horizon soft like
an echo,
a ghost note.
Desert mother,
I see you cloistered in
your Model A
in a swarm of bees,
painting fever dreams in
gold and ochre—
I want to be still. I
am a lens,
setting fires in the sand
with insolent focus.
Teach me to be
an aperture, quiet
and clean
as bleached bones,
speaking only to water.