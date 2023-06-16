A sun-bleached desert landscape iin Georgia O'Keefe country, Abiquiu, New Mexico, with a huge mesa and scrubby bushes, reminiscent of Georgia O'Keefe's landscapes.
Poem: A Prayer to Georgia O’Keeffe

I want to live in the negative space of your landscapes

by

A version of this story ran in the May / June 2023 issue.

I want to live
in the negative space
of your landscapes, recede into
shadows on the horizon soft like
an echo,
a ghost note.

Desert mother,
I see you cloistered in
your Model A
in a swarm of bees,
painting fever dreams in
gold and ochre—

I want to be still. I

am a lens,
setting fires in the sand
with insolent focus.

Teach me to be
an aperture, quiet
and clean
as bleached bones,
speaking only to water.

