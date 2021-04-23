‘My Cousin Dies, Like a Deer, On the Side of the Road’

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for help from the public in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on FM 160 east of FM 2830. The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m., Sunday June 14.” Bluebonnet News

You must have been a thing of beauty:

among the hoots, clicks, whistles of swamp-

land dark, then spotlighted, machina-

flung, crescent body, eclipsing, rising—

nyxnaut—occluding white pores in velvet

night nap. Such silence all listening

to the luminous staccato, 270 bones, rapturous

vibrato, soul—too long in marrow—released.

No one knows when to applaud.

Then:

chirrup

This poem appears in the March/April 2021 issue of the Texas Observer.