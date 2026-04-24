Fine thread nearly invisible in the early light

kept getting caught again and again in our mouths.

We gave up after walking through the fourth web,

turned around, and saved the outing for some other day.

We crossed back over the river that by now

Had been getting lower and lower, nearly dried out—

a coyote crossed with ease toward the lawn

and we saw it later lying there, dog-like, scratching its ear.



At night, a shadow of the Earth

crossed the face of the moon—a darker shade

of red. Beside us a porcupine we hadn’t noticed

appeared, perhaps looking for food. A shy animal,

he waddled off as soon as we spotted him,

our shock giving way to confusion, then glee.

He returned to the brush that he wandered through

to find us. From where did the animals here come?

The wild turkey, turtle, fish, cardinal,

coyote, bobcat—and where will they go

as houses and buildings encircle ever tighter?



Near midnight when the eclipse entered totality,

all we had to see it was a pair of binoculars.

At that moment I was reminded how brief this life is.

Time dragged out as I held onto your hand.

The TV buzzed in the background and kept me

from dozing too much. This house, its type of quietness

reminded me of the house of childhood: secluded

with the kind of boredom that allows, sometimes forces,

the mind to wander. What we are given doesn’t

always have to be what we continue to choose.