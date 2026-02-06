(Ivan Armando Flores/Texas Observer)

Oh, Texas Our Texas,

We are living here...

by

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2026 issue.

(Ivan Armando Flores/Texas Observer)


Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila. To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 45 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication.

is an award-winning poet, playwright, and performance artist. As the 2017 Woman of the World Poetry Slam Champion, she has performed internationally and authored acclaimed works like WASH, BloodFresh, and Home.Girl.Hood.

Tags:

You May Also Like