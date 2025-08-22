(Shutterstock)

Texas, No Exodus

by

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2025 issue.

(Shutterstock) 

I insist on survival every day I stay in Texas. 
            Let me explain. A friend came over today 
& boom: joy shone from our fingertips. 
            While the moon transitioned from waxing to waning, 
my bro got a top surgery letter. We get by 
            with bitterness & rage. Home is no refuge 
from pain. Home is a state where all my homies 
            share best remedies for sads acquired during 
our new winter. Acquired from a legislative session 
            where our rights are chopped-n-screwed like songs.
We shake hades away at Tuezgayz,
            melancholy in a city without transit, so 
I must sit idly on I-35, call my mother 
            while my blood pressure subsides. 
Richard Wright once escaped to the north, 
            a place where cold awaited him. 
I understand his urge to float to a land 
            with less waves but water nonetheless. All I need 
is a couple baddies with yeehaw slang
            to South Dallas Swag in the ocean;
no body of water can tame the sweetness living 
            in my gold-toothed bro from H-town.
Everything’s bigger in Texas. Even the aching hearts.
            Love is wrapped up in a land that wants me
more than the news lets on, so I run to it
            quicker than a governing body says get out; 
I rodeo to it 
            on the back of a smiling Longhorn
holding a Texas flag with tampons doused in blood,
            the phrase come and take it surrounded 
by an exodus of rainbow

is a writer, educator, and cultural worker from Texas. They are the author of How to Identify Yourself with a Wound, Freedom House, and Pretty.

