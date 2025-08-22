I insist on survival every day I stay in Texas.

Let me explain. A friend came over today

& boom: joy shone from our fingertips.

While the moon transitioned from waxing to waning,

my bro got a top surgery letter. We get by

with bitterness & rage. Home is no refuge

from pain. Home is a state where all my homies

share best remedies for sads acquired during

our new winter. Acquired from a legislative session

where our rights are chopped-n-screwed like songs.

We shake hades away at Tuezgayz,

melancholy in a city without transit, so

I must sit idly on I-35, call my mother

while my blood pressure subsides.

Richard Wright once escaped to the north,

a place where cold awaited him.

I understand his urge to float to a land

with less waves but water nonetheless. All I need

is a couple baddies with yeehaw slang

to South Dallas Swag in the ocean;

no body of water can tame the sweetness living

in my gold-toothed bro from H-town.

Everything’s bigger in Texas. Even the aching hearts.

Love is wrapped up in a land that wants me

more than the news lets on, so I run to it

quicker than a governing body says get out;

I rodeo to it

on the back of a smiling Longhorn

holding a Texas flag with tampons doused in blood,

the phrase come and take it surrounded

by an exodus of rainbow

