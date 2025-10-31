Artwork by Bruno Schulz (Courtesy/National Museum in Kraków)

A PRAYER for Brody & Rhys

& for Bruno Schulz, shot and killed by Gestapo officer Karl Günther in 1942 while walking home through the Aryan quarter with a loaf of bread

May the world not die of bread 
or a lost Messiah 
or the oil smeared desert 
or a fire washed sky 
but ripen into childhood— 
the heart’s crocodiles turned 
cinnamon shops 
and love 
and love 


Bruno Schulz was a Polish writer and visual artist regarded as one of the great writers of his century. His collection of stories, Sklepy cynamonowe (Cinnamon Shops), known in English translation as The Street of Crocodiles, was published in 1934. During the German occupation of Drohobycz, Poland, Schulz’s life was spared temporarily by SS officer Felix Landau who admired Schulz’s artistic talent and brought him into his home to paint murals of Grimms’ fairytales on the walls of his son’s nursery. The phrase ripen into childhood is my translation of Schulz’s line, dojrzeć do dzieciństwa.

Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila. To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 45 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication.

, Houston’s second poet laureate and professor emerita of English for University of Houston-Downtown, has authored two chapbooks and two poetry collections, Luminous Other and Mrs. Schmetterling, and co-translated from Polish two collections by Ewa Lipska.

