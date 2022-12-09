Here lean against me

while I lean against the window

trying to steady the world.

Something jittery as the day begins,

a hesitation, a catch in its step,

its uncertain breath.

My friend the librarian always told me that the world

was more than anyone deserved,

more trouble and more beauty.

She said she never understood

why she felt responsible for it,

as if she needed to give it

a good spin every morning

to keep it going, to stop

that wobble that she felt.

And then what, I asked her.

“Just hold on,” she said,

“hold on with everything I have.”

Telling me that was like handing it to me.

As when she handed me a book

she thought I might like, or one

she thought I ought to read.

In Memory of Monty Jones

I have known Monty Jones continuously since 1964, Baylor University. I tried to read everything he had written. He won the poetry award at B.U. in 1968. Because he taught me how not to write poetry, I had the same achievement in 1969.

We visited in Balmorhea, Texas in 1969, his first high school teaching job. Our paths diverged but we didn’t lose connection.

My last e-mail from him was two days before he died on October 22, 2022 at Seton Hospital, Austin.

He was a friend.

We shall not see the likes of him again soon.