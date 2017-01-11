"We oppose these politics that have become poisoned with misinformation about immigrants and border life," said state Senator Jose Rodriguez.

Gus Bova

Legislators and advocates on Wednesday announced Texas Together — a new effort that aims to resist anti-immigrant proposals in the Texas Legislature, including those that would revoke funding from so-called sanctuary cities and repeal in-state tuition for undocumented students. The campaign is an initiative of the Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance, a coalition of immigrant advocates and activists from across the state.

“We are here to stand against the attempt to put anti-immigrant rhetoric into bills,” said state Senator Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, at a Capitol press conference Wednesday. “We oppose these politics that have become poisoned with misinformation about immigrants and border life.”

State Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, has filed Senate Bill 4, an anti-sanctuary bill that would require Texas cities and counties to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers — meaning jails would have to hold undocumented immigrants at ICE’s request for the agency to potentially deport them. The bill would strip state funding from cities and counties that do not comply. Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country refuse to honor ICE detainers, and Travis County is set to become the first in Texas under Sheriff Sally Hernandez.