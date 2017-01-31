Greg Abbott’s Plan to Drown Government (And Spend More Money!)

Texas House of Representatives

Today, Governor Greg Abbott gave his second State of the State address in the Texas House. Apparently, Abbott had been squirreled away somewhere working in earnest on his speech for months. His team was mum about the contents.

For a governor who seems to have no real raison d’être other than Being Governor and trying to keep from being primaried from his right by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, this was a speech that was perhaps designed to help define a leader who just seems a bit out of focus.

Abbott’s speaking style is odd. It has a kind of Toastmasters quality, like a speech that’s been practiced a few too many times. He has none of the folksy charm of previous Texas governors. Still, he warmed to the task today, buoyed along by a couple rounds of heavy applause (abolishing sanctuary cities brought some in the gallery to their feet). He also liberally employed first-name shoutouts to individual lawmakers. Listen up, Dennis! Hey there, Paul. You know what I’m talking about, J.M.