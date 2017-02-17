Eye on Texas: Liberty Hill Hosts Texas Firearms Festival

Photographer Ray Whitehouse met Vaughan Neville, a conservative activist known on social media as the Man Spot, at the third-annual Texas Firearms Festival in October. Held in Liberty Hill, the festival attracted gun enthusiasts from across the United States. Merchants offered the opportunity to fire more than 200 types of guns during the three-day event. Many recognized Neville as he walked around the festival with his headdress and custom-made ax. He told Whitehouse that through his shooting, he was “able to spread some freedom.”

