Eye on Texas
Eye on Texas: Transgender Youth in Texas
Ella, 15, lives in Austin. I photographed her as part of a larger project documenting transgender youth in Texas, whose rights were endangered during the 2017 l...Read More
Eye On Texas: Hurricane Harvey
Tamir Kalifa I spent many days on assignment documenting the scenes of devastation and loss in Hurricane Harvey’s wake. The 130 mph winds had passed by the ...Read More
Eye on Texas: Fantastical Taxidermy
Ahern creates fantastical mammals such as a nine-tailed red fox and a "black stag" built from parts of deer, elk and sheep....Read More
Eye on Texas: Runners Take on 170-Mile Race in Big Bend
I traveled to Big Bend Ranch State Park in October for the second-annual Trans-Pecos Ultra. This rugged ultramarathon spans 170 miles and 15,000 feet of elevati...Read More
Eye on Texas: Liberty Hill Hosts Texas Firearms Festival
Many attendees recognized Vaughan Neville as he walked around the festival with his headdress and custom-made ax. He said shooting "spreads some freedom."...Read More
Eye on Texas: TX Open Swim
In July's Eye on Texas, Austin photographer Jenny Sathngam gives us a "peek at the faces of people at my favorite (sometimes secret) Texas swimming haunts."...Read More
Eye on Texas: Blessing of the Hands in San Antonio
Writes photojournalist Scott Ball, who shot a confetti-filled moment at a San Antonio church: "Nothing pulls me in quite the way religious rituals do."...Read More
Eye on Texas: Austin’s Chapels
In our May photo feature, Liz Moskowitz photographs the pastors and congregants at the small chapels scattered throughout swiftly gentrifying East Austin. ...Read More
Eye on Texas: Portico Tejas
In February's Eye on Texas feature, photographer Steve Masker captures the crumbling Art Deco glory of Fair Park's "Tejas Warrior" at the Portico Tejas....Read More