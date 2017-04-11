ACLU Urges Texas Sheriffs to Stay out of Costly Immigration Enforcement

“The bottom line is that 287(g) agreements cost counties money while damaging public safety and community trust in law enforcement,” the ACLU letter said.

The ACLU of Texas warned 13 Texas sheriffs on Monday not to move forward on their plans to enforce immigration law on behalf of the federal government. In March, the Observer reported that 13 counties along two north-south highway corridors had applied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to receive training that would deputize officers in local jails as immigration agents.

In letters urging the counties to withdraw their applications, the ACLU wrote, “The bottom line is that 287(g) agreements cost counties money while damaging public safety and community trust in law enforcement.”

Under the program, officers would be able to question people in jail about their immigration status and impose detainers on those in the country without authorization, holding them so federal immigration officers could effect a deportation. Currently, only three Texas jurisdictions maintain such agreements, but the Trump administration has called for an expansion of the program.