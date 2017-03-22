13 Texas Counties Seek Authority from Trump to Enforce Immigration Law

The law enforcement agencies, mostly in rural South Texas and along the coast, have applied to enroll in the 287(g) agreement.

At least 13 law enforcement agencies in Texas have applied to collaborate with federal immigration authorities through a controversial program, according to a document obtained by the Observer.

If approved, the number of Texas law enforcement agencies enrolled in the 287(g) partnership, which delegates to local police the authority to enforce immigration law, would increase more than fivefold.

Currently, only three Texas agencies participate in 287(g): the Lubbock and Jackson county sheriff’s departments and the Carrollton Police Department.