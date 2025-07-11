Poem for the Guadalupe River from a previous Mystic camper

I remember the river, flowing so peacefully and slowly you could almost miss its motion I remember the river, mirroring the vastness of the starry sky stretched far beyond the nestled valley I remember the river, with its deep, dreamy green reflecting neighboring, billowing trees I remember the river, offering its soft morning mist to accompany you at dawn’s asking I remember the river, the smell of moist algae below with crisp cypress wisping just above I remember the river, the way it carried our laughter as we floated along I remember the river how it felt like a silent companion and always gentle guide how it felt timeless, ever present and patiently waiting for our return I remember singing “Peace, I ask of thee oh river, peace, peace, peace” I remember learning of having more, while others have not I remember learning of how easy it was to turn away, while others have no choice I remember the river And I don’t think the river remembers me I don’t think the river remembers at all, but I think she invites Invites us to be thankful that the gift has been given The gift that seemed ours for a time, at a time that was beautiful And at this time, it is our turn to let go Each gift, each life, not even ours our own I remember the river, though I cannot understand her I remember the river, and as I do, I feel her too I remember the river, and I ask of her, “peace, peace, peace”