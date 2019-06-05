Wired’s Andrea Valdez Will Be the Texas Observer’s Next Editor

It’s not every day you get to read good news in these pages.

In what amounts to some of the best news you’ll ever read in this spot, the Texas Observer is pleased to announce that Andrea Valdez, the current editor of Wired.com, and the former editor of TexasMonthly.com, will be our next editor. Valdez, who starts in early July, will be formally introduced at the Observer’s MOLLY Prize dinner tomorrow night in Austin.

Valdez brings a wealth of experience — and, indeed, a wealth of Texas-specific experience — to the Observer. In addition to her editing duties and bylines at the Monthly, Valdez is also the author of How to Be a Texan: The Manual.

There are about a million more exciting things that we can write about this news. But, we’ll just go ahead and quote Pamela Colloff, a former colleague of Valdez, via Twitter: