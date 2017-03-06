Texas Senator: Farmworker Housing Licensed by State is ‘Unconscionable’

‘There was no room to walk or cook, but you had to stay because there was no place else to go,’ one migrant farmworker said.

Lawmakers and agricultural laborers gathered at the Capitol on Monday to announce legislation that would improve housing for the tens of thousands of migrant farmworkers in Texas, who often live without running water, ventilation or electricity.

Daniel Collins

“Over 50 years ago, I myself was a migrant farmworker, and I lived in chicken coops and cattle barns and other so-called housing,” said Senator Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, who co-authored Senate Bill 1025. “It is unacceptable and unconscionable that the state of Texas is still providing that type of housing.”

Migrant farmworkers, who earn poverty-level wages and relocate from harvest to harvest, depend on housing provided by their employers. There are more than 200,000 farmworkers in Texas, according to the National Center for Farmworker Health, although the exact number is hard to pin down because of the transitory, off-the-books nature of the work.