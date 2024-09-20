(Drue Wagner) Strangest State Strangest State: Robbers, Witches, and Sharks Only in Texas by Texas Observer Staff September 20, 2024, 8:00 AM, CDT A version of this story ran in the September / October 2024 issue. You May Also Like Environment Pipeline Explosion in Deer Park Reveals Hidden Hazards Texans Face The pipeline’s owner is “the same company that got $2.4 billion richer when Texans froze to death during Uri,” one activist points out. by Lise Olsen Investigations After Hurricane Beryl, Cooling Centers Were Few and Slow to Arrive for Houstonians of Color—Some Died of Heat Exposure During the power outage following the storm, a shocking lack of support in vulnerable communities reflected a larger breakdown in coordination between the state, CenterPoint Energy, and local governments. by Josephine Lee Culture Rappers Keep Getting Murdered in Texas TakeOff, of the popular Atlanta group Migos, became the latest hip-hop performer killed in Texas, as the tragic body count grows in 2022. by Craig D. Lindsey