Video: Senate Bill 4 Protesters Fill Texas Governor’s Office for May Day Sit-In

As Senate Bill 4 advances through the Legislature, Texans take to the state Capitol for International Workers’ Day.

Crowd marching at the Capitol to protest SB4 on May Day 2017. YOU Can Support The Texas Observer Today Stay Informed Sign up for our weekly newsletter Spread the Word Give a friend a gift subscription Posted by The Texas Observer on Monday, May 1, 2017

Protesters flooded the Texas governor’s office building in the Capitol complex Monday, staging a sit-in opposing the so-called sanctuary cities legislation passed by the Texas House last week.

A few dozen demonstrators, including Austin City Council member Greg Casar, filled Governor Greg Abbott’s Office at the State Insurance Building, chanting and carrying signs that read “sanctuary for all” and “Senate Bill 4: Anti-immigrant and anti-democracy.”

Protesters are sitting in, blocking both entrances to Governor's office. They are prepared for potential arrests. #SB4 #MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/jyMw2rz2GV — Gus Bova (@bova_gus) May 1, 2017

The group called on Abbott — who made anti-sanctuary city’ legislation an emergency item for the session — to veto SB 4. Organizers, including Grassroots Leadership, an Austin group that opposes mass incarceration, said demonstrators were prepared to be arrested.

"There comes a time when you cannot be neutral; you are either with the persecuted or you're with the persecutors." #SB4 #MayDay2017 pic.twitter.com/YhhGqB3uGG — Gus Bova (@bova_gus) May 1, 2017

The demonstration coincides with International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, in which hundreds of thousands around the world are expected to take to the streets to march for labor rights for a wide range of groups. In the United States, protesters used the demonstrations to voice opposition to President Trump’s policies, specifically how they impact the country’s 11 million undocumented migrants.