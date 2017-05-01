Video: Senate Bill 4 Protesters Fill Texas Governor’s Office for May Day Sit-In

As Senate Bill 4 advances through the Legislature, Texans take to the state Capitol for International Workers’ Day.
Protesters flooded the Texas governor’s office building in the Capitol complex Monday, staging a sit-in opposing the so-called sanctuary cities legislation passed by the Texas House last week.
A few dozen demonstrators, including Austin City Council member Greg Casar, filled Governor Greg Abbott’s Office at the State Insurance Building, chanting and carrying signs that read “sanctuary for all” and “Senate Bill 4: Anti-immigrant and anti-democracy.”
The group called on Abbott — who made anti-sanctuary city’ legislation an emergency item for the session — to veto SB 4. Organizers, including Grassroots Leadership, an Austin group that opposes mass incarceration, said demonstrators were prepared to be arrested.
The demonstration coincides with International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, in which hundreds of thousands around the world are expected to take to the streets to march for labor rights for a wide range of groups. In the United States, protesters used the demonstrations to voice opposition to President Trump’s policies, specifically how they impact the country’s 11 million undocumented migrants.