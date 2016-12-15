My cousin & his wife married

their next-door neighbors.

This is as romantic as Pleasanton gets.

First each other,

then after eight years, a couple of divorces.

Like bowling alley mechanics:

after the smashes, everything set up again—

same houses, different spouses.

For a while it was awkward

at the grocery, at the hardware store

but my cousin’s wife is happier now

—she’s a whole different person.

Pleasanton’s best had hives

about the hanky-panky

but after the neighbors remarried

the town forgot the starting lineup,

gave its blessing to two sets of newlyweds.

My cousin’s next-door neighbor’s wife

is happier now. She hears my cousin

only if two windows are open

& the ravens pause in bringing on

the triumph of their small, shrill song.

