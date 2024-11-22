I am here on the cold tiled floor with my son

who is stripped who is down to his diaper.

He is learning how to crawl, how to move

in this great big world. Together, we feel

how cool air falls, how the hot air of the morning rises,

up to the ceiling of our home, which is lit only by the sun.

It’s been days since the hurricane left us—

and the heat of southeast Texas swooped in

to replace the lashing wind and the rain,

And my son, he is oblivious.

He feels no anger in his bones,

no fear in his throat, no grief in his gut.

He doesn’t understand why our days have been so weird—

why we’re huddled in the coolest room,

why I bathe him with cold water,

why we can’t go to the library,

which is also without electricity.

So I feel it for him, the rage like the afternoon heat

building up in my heart, at you, at your smirk—

as temperature climbs to ninety degrees,

and my son’s face turns red, and his nape dampens

and he falls to my lap in exhaustion—

at how you sit in a cool office while millions suffer.

Your face is just a reminder of how the world works—

the embodiment of concepts like late-stage capitalism,

climate change, inequality, but my son

doesn’t understand any of that just yet,

only that his mother doesn’t want to hold him

in her hot arms. And both of us cry.

