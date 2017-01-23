Photos: Trump Inauguration Sparks Protests Across Texas

Several demonstrations took place throughout the weekend to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The Observer followed events in Austin and El Paso, covering the Fight for $15, the UT-campus walkout, One Resistance and the women’s marches on the Capitol and at the border. Scroll through the gallery below for images from the events.

Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
Women's March-Austin
Jen Reel
Women's March-Austin
One Resistance
Jen Reel
One Resistance
One Resistance
Jen Reel
One Resistance
One Resistance
Jen Reel
One Resistance
One Resistance
Jen Reel
One Resistance
UT campus walkout
Gus Bova
UT campus walkout
UT campus walkout
Gus Bova
UT campus walkout
Women's March-El Paso
Sasha von Oldershausen
Women's March-El Paso
Women's March-El Paso
Sasha von Oldershausen
Women's March-El Paso
Fight for 15
Sam DeGrave
Fight for 15
Fight for 15
Sam DeGrave
Fight for 15

Jen Reel was an Observer intern before joining the staff in July 2010, first as Web Editor, and most recently as Multimedia Editor.

Jensmallsquare
by
Published Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm CST

You May Also Like:

Popular Articles Now:

Top