Photos: Trump Inauguration Sparks Protests Across Texas

Several demonstrations took place throughout the weekend to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The Observer followed events in Austin and El Paso, covering the Fight for $15, the UT-campus walkout, One Resistance and the women’s marches on the Capitol and at the border. Scroll through the gallery below for images from the events.

Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Jen Reel Gus Bova Gus Bova Sasha von Oldershausen Sasha von Oldershausen Sam DeGrave Sam DeGrave