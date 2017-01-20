Fighting for rights of low-wage workers at the local and state level is vital in the era of Trump, protesters say.

About 40 people marched into the drive-through line at the Carl’s Jr. on W. Slaughter Lane in Austin Friday morning in an Inauguration Day protest. Their order: a $15 minimum wage and the rejection of President Donald Trump’s pick for labor secretary, the burger chain’s CEO.

“I think it’s important for us to be playing offense right now, not just defense,” said Austin City Council member Greg Casar. “Today is a day to renew our passion for what we stand for, to inaugurate resistance.”

Josh Perez, a local Wendy’s employee who was striking, said the demonstration was meant to “call out Trump” and Andrew Puzder, the new president’s pick to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.