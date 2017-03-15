Loon Star State: Sanctuary Cities

In April’s Loon Star State, award-winning cartoonist Ben Sargent illustrates the Texas GOP’s “anti-sanctuary squad” taking on Lady Liberty.

Senate Bill 4, the anti-“sanctuary cities” bill made a priority by conservative leadership, sailed through the Senate in February and is being considered by the House State Affairs Committee Wednesday.

The controversial proposal would cut state grant funding from local governments that don’t fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities and increase collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents. Opponents have called the measure racist against Hispanics and anti-immigrant.

