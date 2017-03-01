Texas Republican ‘Feels Like Crying’ After Colleague’s Attempt to Hijack CPS Reform with Immigration Amendment

A GOP member of the Texas House went rogue with an anti-immigrant amendment, and it wasn’t pretty.

Facebook

Sparks flew Wednesday at the state Capitol after a Republican lawmaker tried to score political points by attaching an anti-immigrant amendment to a major bill aimed at reforming the state’s failing child welfare system.

The controversy erupted while members were considering 12 amendments to House Bill 4, which would increase support payments to relatives who take in abused or neglected children. The amendment, by Representative Mark Keough, R-The Woodlands, sought to prevent those payments from going to undocumented family members.

Republicans and Democrats, who have made reforming Child Protective Services (CPS) a priority this session, immediately pushed back against Keough’s amendment. Legislators called the proposal “racist,” detrimental to abused kids and “un-Christian.” Keough is a pastor at The Woodlands Bible Church who has claimed his election to the House was “divine appointment.”