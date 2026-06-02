Texas Is Cracking Down on Essential Immigrant Drivers

For four years, I’d driven school buses and 18-wheelers for the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, one of the Houston area’s largest and fastest-growing districts. I transported more than 100 students safely to and from school each day. Before every route, I walked the vehicle—checking tires, brakes, lights, and mirrors. Parents trusted me with what matters most to them. I didn’t take that lightly.

When I wasn’t driving a bus, I hauled everything our district marching bands needed to perform—instruments, uniforms, audio gear, staging equipment, carts and dollies, tool kits, weather tarps, and repair supplies. The trailer became a rolling warehouse. We loaded each piece onto wheeled racks and road cases, rolled it up the lift-gate, and secured it tightly so nothing shifted on the road.

Whether headed from Houston to San Antonio, Dallas, Lubbock, or Austin, I knew that what was behind me mattered just as much as who was riding with me. It was careful, detailed work, and I loved doing it. I’m proud of the trust that came with it.

Then, on March 16, a new federal rule became fully active nationwide. It narrows which immigration categories qualify for certain commercial licenses and requires additional verification and documentation for renewals. Texas began adjusting to these changes months before that nationwide rule took effect, costing me the job that I loved.

As a 38-year-old wife and mother, this job paid our bills and put food on the table for my 7- and 10-year-old children. One of them has autism, and in our home, routine and stability aren’t luxuries—they’re essential. A steady paycheck means therapy appointments, groceries, and peace of mind.

I spent six months in driving school to earn my commercial driver’s license (CDL). I studied and passed the written exams and road test. I completed additional certifications to operate both school buses and Class A 18-wheelers. I met every requirement.

When I first enrolled in CDL training, I presented my valid federal employment authorization—a temporary work permit issued while my asylum case is pending. I first received that permit in 2022, renewed it in 2024, and it is valid through March 2029. That document allowed me to train for and obtain my CDL in Texas.

Last December, I saw a news report about drivers experiencing license changes through the Texas Department of Public Safety. Out of caution, I checked my CDL record online. In Texas, a Class A CDL can be administratively downgraded to a regular Class C license if required medical certification paperwork isn’t current or properly recorded under the driver’s self-certification category. That kind of downgrade doesn’t mean someone was unsafe. It can mean documentation is missing, expired, or not properly recorded in the state’s system.

When I looked up my status, my Class A CDL had been downgraded to a Class C. There was no phone call or warning. No explanation about why the category had changed or what document was missing. Just a different status where my commercial license used to be. I didn’t know what had triggered it or what steps I needed to take next. For any working driver, that kind of uncertainty is unsettling.

As a result, I was let go from the school district just before Christmas.

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Now, I’m told I need a green card to reinstate my CDL. My immigration case is still pending, and I am waiting for a hearing before an immigration judge. In the meantime, I remain legally authorized to work under my valid federal permit, and I have continued to follow every requirement placed in front of me.

Rules can change. But when they do, drivers who are already licensed and in good standing should have a clear and workable path to comply and continue working. A CDL isn’t just another card in a wallet. It’s a livelihood.

When Class A licenses are downgraded, it affects more than the drivers themselves. Across Texas, Class A drivers haul fresh produce from the Valley, parts to manufacturing plants, new cars to dealerships, and medical supplies to hospitals. Freight moves through the Port of Houston every day because trained drivers show up ready to work.

Meanwhile, for families like mine, even a short interruption creates stress. Income stops. Bills don’t. Insurance and contracts become uncertain. In a state that depends on freight and growth, small disruptions add up quickly.

I’m not asking for special treatment. I’m asking for clear information, timely notice if something needs to be updated, and a real opportunity to correct it. If I meet the requirements and maintain my commercial standing, I should be able to keep driving. That doesn’t happen by luck. It comes from safety, training, focus, and respect for the weight of the job.

Driving isn’t just what I do. It’s how I provide for my children and contribute to my community.

In Texas, we value hard work and accountability. Drivers who meet the standards and keep our roads safe should have a clear, reliable path to keep working. I hope fellow Texans pay attention to what’s happening to working drivers across this state. Ask questions. Talk to local officials.

Stability on the road strengthens families—and the state we all depend on.