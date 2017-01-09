Austin advocates say they will put their bodies on the line to defend immigrants from Trump administration deportations.

Jake Crowther

Immigrant advocates gathered Monday morning in Austin to announce what they’re calling “Sanctuary in the Streets” — a city-wide, direct-action network that plans to defend undocumented immigrants from deportation raids under the incoming Trump administration.

“We need to show ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] it’s not gonna be easy to just come in and haul people off indiscriminately,” said Reverend Babs Miller of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. “They’re gonna need a search warrant and to follow proper procedures, and we’re gonna be there to resist as much as we can.”

Miller said the network — made up of immigrant advocates and activists, faith leaders and the local ACLU — has already trained more than 100 volunteers in “non-violent direct action” and plans to train about 400 more.