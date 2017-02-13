Sweeping Immigration Arrests Prompt Days of Protests in Austin

Up to 70 people have been detained by federal immigration officers in Austin in four days, according to a local organizer.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Austin this weekend as dozens of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests rocked the immigrant community. Attendees at the spontaneous, high-energy demonstrations were primarily Latino.

“My mother is an immigrant; you think I want them to take my mom away?” said one young man at Saturday’s demonstration in front of a line of Austin police wearing riot gear. “No, I’m not having it. No more of them taking people away from their families. We’re showing them that we’re taking action.”

On Thursday and Friday, ICE detained 44 Mexican nationals in Austin, according to the Mexican consulate. Up to 70 people have been detained as of Sunday night, according to Alejandro Caceres, an immigration organizer with Grassroots Leadership, an Austin nonprofit.