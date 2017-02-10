ICE Agents Reportedly Detain Undocumented Immigrants in Austin

Alvarado described her husband’s arrest like “he was being hunted. … She said they knew where he lived, his job, his morning route.”

Gus Bova

Days after rumors began to swirl that federal immigration agents were planning to conduct raids in Austin, advocates said as many as five were detained Thursday.

They were nabbed in separate, targeted arrests, likely as part of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, said Alejandro Caceres, an organizer with Grassroots Leadership, an Austin nonprofit that opposes private prisons. Other arrests were reported around the country Thursday, including in Southern California, where protests have started.

“I’ve never heard of five people getting picked up in one day,” Caceres said in an interview with the Observer, adding that he’s lived in Austin for five years.