Federal Judge: ICE Conducted Austin Raids in Retaliation Against Sheriff’s New Policy

A federal judge in Austin confirmed in open court Monday that federal agents conducted raids on dozens of undocumented immigrants last month in response to a new policy by Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez that limits cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a back-and-forth between ICE agent Laron Bryant, Judge Andrew Austin said he and another federal magistrate were briefed by ICE in late January about the upcoming raids. They were told that the agency would be conducting operations in the Austin area as a “result of the sheriff’s new policy” and because a meeting between ICE and Hernandez in January “didn’t go very well,” according to an audio transcript obtained by the Observer. Bryant confirmed that was the case. The Austin American-Statesman first reported the story.

In February, Hernandez implemented a policy limiting her department’s cooperation with detainer requests from ICE to undocumented immigrants charged with serious crimes, such as murder, aggravated sexual assault and human trafficking. Such policies have attracted opposition from the Trump administration, Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican lawmakers.