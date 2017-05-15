Eye on Texas: Runners Take on 170-Mile Race in Big Bend

I traveled to Big Bend Ranch State Park in October for the second-annual Trans-Pecos Ultra. This rugged ultramarathon spans 170 miles and 15,000 feet of elevation gain in some of the most remote and beautiful parts of West Texas. Through my lens, I watched 13 endurance runners experience optimism, exhaustion, pain and elation as they learned just how unforgiving the Chihuahuan Desert can be.

YOU Can Support The Texas Observer Today Stay Informed Sign up for our weekly newsletter Spread the Word Give a friend a gift subscription See more photos from Eye on Texas at www.texasobserver.org/eyeontexas. CALL FOR ENTRIES: Seeking Texas-based documentary photography. Please send inquiries to [email protected]. These photos appear in the April 2017 issue of the Texas Observer. Read more from the issue or become a member now to see our work before it’s published online.



