Eye on Texas: Runners Take on 170-Mile Race in Big Bend

I traveled to Big Bend Ranch State Park in October for the second-annual Trans-Pecos Ultra. This rugged ultramarathon spans 170 miles and 15,000 feet of elevation gain in some of the most remote and beautiful parts of West Texas. Through my lens, I watched 13 endurance runners experience optimism, exhaustion, pain and elation as they learned just how unforgiving the Chihuahuan Desert can be.

These photos appear in the April 2017 issue of the Texas Observer.
 
 

Aaron Bates is a freelance photographer out of Austin.

