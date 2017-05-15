Eye on Texas: Runners Take on 170-Mile Race in Big Bend

I traveled to Big Bend Ranch State Park in October for the second-annual Trans-Pecos Ultra. This rugged ultramarathon spans 170 miles and 15,000 feet of elevation gain in some of the most remote and beautiful parts of West Texas. Through my lens, I watched 13 endurance runners experience optimism, exhaustion, pain and elation as they learned just how unforgiving the Chihuahuan Desert can be.
See more photos from Eye on Texas at www.texasobserver.org/eyeontexas.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: Seeking Texas-based documentary photography. Please send inquiries to [email protected].
These photos appear in the April 2017 issue of the Texas Observer.