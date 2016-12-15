Democrats Vow to Fight, Kill Dan Patrick’s Bathroom Bill

Pro-LGBT Houston Lawmakers Discuss Lieutenant Governor's Anti-Transgender Proposal

John Wright

One Democratic state lawmaker pledged Wednesday to “fight like hell” against Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s anti-transgender bathroom bill, while another predicted the measure “[isn’t] going anywhere.”

Senator Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, called it “tragic” that Patrick — who’s made the bill one of his top priorities for the 2017 session — is “focused on bathrooms instead of classrooms.”

During a panel discussion hosted by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, Garcia suggested that lawmakers should concentrate on issues like education funding and the state’s ongoing child welfare crisis.