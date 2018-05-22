Valdez, White Neck and Neck in Democratic Runoff for Governor

by @Forrest4Trees
Wed, May 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm CST
Andrew White, Lupe Valdez
Andrew White, Lupe Valdez Courtesy/Twitter

In early voting, Houston businessman Andrew White has a slight lead over former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. With about 208,000 votes counted, White has a 1,000 vote lead. Election Day results have not been posted, but this story will be updated as they come in.

One interesting thing to note: The two gubernatorial candidates are leading in early voting in their respective home counties. Valdez is up 65-35 in Dallas County while White is winning 76-24 in Harris. One big question is how well Valdez would perform with Latinos. One data point is that she’s up 70-30 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. It’s early and her lead is not great enough to make any predictions. 


Forrest Wilder, a native of Wimberley, Texas, is the editor of the Observer.

