Valdez, White Neck and Neck in Democratic Runoff for Governor

In early voting, Houston businessman Andrew White has a slight lead over former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. With about 208,000 votes counted, White has a 1,000 vote lead. Election Day results have not been posted, but this story will be updated as they come in.

One interesting thing to note: The two gubernatorial candidates are leading in early voting in their respective home counties. Valdez is up 65-35 in Dallas County while White is winning 76-24 in Harris. One big question is how well Valdez would perform with Latinos. One data point is that she’s up 70-30 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. It’s early and her lead is not great enough to make any predictions.

