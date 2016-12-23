Texas counties have stripped thousands of elderly and disabled citizens of their rights — and then forgotten about them.

The 10 Best Observer Stories of 2016: ‘Who Guards the Guardians?’

Texas counties have stripped thousands of elderly

and disabled citizens of their rights — and

then forgotten about them.

Editor’s Note: This is a Texas Observer classic — a deep investigation into adult guardianships, a dark and little-known corner of government. Patrick Michels shows in vivid detail how some county judges have stripped senior citizens and disabled folks of their rights and then left them to fend for themselves. Patrick’s article had an impact. The woman he profiles was invited to testify at a Texas Senate hearing and two senators, a Republican and a Democrat, have vowed to fix problems with adult guardianship in the coming legislative session. —Forrest Wilder

Who Guards the Guardians?

By Patrick Michels

Published July 6

Guardianships are increasingly common, a trend typically attributed to an aging populace and scattered families. In Texas, the number of guardianships grew 60 percent from 2011 to 2015. Nearly $3 billion in personal wealth is under control of guardians in Texas, according to one recent estimate from state researchers. But even those who oversee the system and write its laws are only recently coming around to a troubling fact: In much of Texas, there is nobody watching these cases.